La Salle County sheriff announces Labor Day patrols

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it is partnering with state police to catch impaired motorists during the end of summer and Labor Day weekend. (Photo provided)

“Our first priority is to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if they’ll be drinking or using another impairing substance,” Sheriff Adam Diss said. “Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and motorists. Help us protect the community and put an end to the dangers of impaired driving.”

The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from now through the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 3. During this period, motorists can expect to see roadside safety checks, more officers on the road and increased messaging about the dangers of impaired driving.

In addition to looking for drunken drivers, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are at their lowest. Speeders and distracted drivers also should be aware.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” enforcement efforts are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.