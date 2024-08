The Village of McNabb Board of Trustees has available three village trustee positions (four-year terms), a village trustee (two-year unexpired term) and a village president (four-year term) for the April 1 Consolidated Election.

Petitions may be obtained by contacting Village Clerk Patricia Harrison at 815-488-2806. The filing period for petitions is Nov. 12 through Nov. 18.