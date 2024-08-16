Princeton Junior Women’s Club Baby Contest reaches 23 entries

Entry No. 20 in the contest is Paisley Bonnell, 6 month old daughter of Natalee Theobald and Devon Bonnell of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

The contestants are in for the 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest.

The contest received four more entries prior to the Aug. 15 deadline, to reach a total of 23 in the contest.

The voting canister will be at First State Bank from Aug. 16-23. The canisters will be moved around noon on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with his/her corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed. The canisters will be at Central Bank (Aug. 23-30) and Heartland Bank - South Branch (Aug. 30-Sept. 6).

The contest will be accepting Venmo to collect votes. To vote through Venmo, send your chosen transaction amount to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will only be accepted from to noon on Thursday, Sept. 5.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified Sept. 6 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Prizes will be given to the boy and girl winners, as well as the boy and girl runners up. All winners and their parents will have a spot in the Homestead Festival parade on Saturday.

Entry No. 21 in the contest is Emmett Steven McFadin, 8 month old son of Aubreanna Vogel and Kyler McFadin of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Entry No. 22 in the contest is Bailey Lynn Buettner, 12 month old daughter of Dan and Katelyn Buettner of Ladd. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)