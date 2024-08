Jack Russell, a founding member of the band Great White, died Thursday at the age of 63. He performed 2022 in Streator. (Photo provided by Keith Risley)

Jack Russell, a founding member of the band Great White, died Thursday at the age of 63.

The singer started his own band called Jack Russell’s Great White, which performed 2022 in Streator. Jack Russell’s Great White headlined an evening of music along with Firehouse at the Northpoint Plaza stage during the city’s Independence Day celebration.

Russell announced his retirement in July, saying he had dementia.