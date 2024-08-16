Hike the Hennepin to tackle canal from Lock 17 to 21 on Aug. 18

August’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal Hike the Hennepin event will be Sunday, Aug. 18, and cover the stretch of canal from Lock 17 to Lock 21. (Derek Barichello)

This portion of the Hike the Hennepin is 3.2 miles in length and has been named the “Kingfisher.”

The group will meet at Lock 21 (Lift Bridge) at 1:30 p.m., where participants will be shuttled to Lock 17 to begin the hike. Lock 21 is located about 3 miles west of Wyanet on U.S. 6 and 34.

Hikers need not be a member of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate and there is no fee for the hike. Dress weather appropriately.

For more information, contact the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.