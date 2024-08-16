Fall tree planting program open to Ottawa residents, businesses

The city of Ottawa announced the start of its fall tree planting program, open to both residential and commercial participants. (Derek Barichello)

The city of Ottawa announced the start of its fall tree planting program, open to both residential and commercial participants.

This cost-sharing initiative aims to enhance urban greenery by supporting the planting of 2 inch trees in the parkway (berm) adjacent to participants’ properties.

Ottawa residents and commercial property owners are encouraged to join the program, with each tree requiring a $100 contribution. Participants may apply for multiple trees, subject to availability and space limitations.

Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue until all trees are allocated or until Friday, Aug 30, whichever comes first. Interested individuals should complete the application form and submit payment as soon as possible.

For more details and to apply, visit the City of Ottawa website at www.cityofottawa.org. Information about the Tree Planting Program is available on the homepage under News and Announcements.