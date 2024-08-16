Delta Kappa Gamma has outing in Princeton

Amber Harper, a Delta Kappa Gamma member, who spoke on the history of Festival 56. She has been a part of the operation of this Princeton theater for many years. She spoke about what this group means to the area and what the opportunity means to the young people who come here to work, learn and perform. (Derek Barichello)

The North Central Illinois Coordinating Council of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, which includes chapters Gamma Phi based in Bureau County and Omicron based in La Salle County gathered July 31 in Princeton for a summer outing.

The theme of the day was Unique Bureau County Businesses. The ladies met at First United Methodist Church where they were served pastries and beverages. Doris Streit of rural Princeton was the first speaker, and she informed the group about her business Barn to Yarn. She owns a small alpaca farm near Princeton. She and her mother use the fleece from the herd to weave items that she markets online. She displayed many of these items.

The second speaker was Amber Harper, a DKG member, who spoke on the history of Festival 56. She has been a part of the operation of this Princeton theater for many years. She spoke about what this group means to the area and what the opportunity means to the young people who come here to work, learn and perform.

Following the morning events the group gathered at the Underground Inn for lunch. Two state officers President Linda Adcock and Treasurer Vicki Smith shared greetings and remarks as 19 ladies remained in Princeton after the luncheon to attend the performance of “Grease” at Festival 56.