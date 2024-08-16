Bureau Valley 2024 Volleyball Preview: Storm prepare for new trek in Lincoln Trail

Taylor Neuhalfen returns for her senior season at Bureau Valle. The Storm will be joining the Lincoln Trail Conference this year. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau Valley Storm volleyball team is settling in for its second season under coach Saige Barnett.

Barnett said the Storm had a busy and productive summer from playing four games a week in the Sterling summer league to lifting weights three days a week in the mornings and holding two practice days a week.

“We traveled to Ames for our team camp this year at Iowa State and had a great time learning from their coaches and athletes,” said Barnett, a former Storm standout. “Long story short, we played a lot of volleyball and were hoping that will show when we kick it off next week. I am excited to continue seeing them evolve throughout the season as they’re playing alongside one another.”

With the new year comes new challenges for the Storm, who have joined the Lincoln Trail Conference after years in the Three Rivers Conference. Barnett is looking forward to being a part of the Lincoln Trail.

“They’re a competitive small school conference with a reputation of successful female sports,” she said. “We will have our work cut out for us, but we’re also anticipating some success of our own. The head coaches over there have been welcoming me and my staff with open arms to answer any questions and assist us as we are navigating this change.”

Barnett will lean heavily on her seven returning seniors, who are joined by a cast of nine juniors and a sophomore.

One of the seniors Barnett will rely on to assume leadership qualifies lost with the graduation of BCR Player of the Year Kate Salisbury, Emma Stabler and Kate Stoller is Taylor Neuhalfen. She and the Storm are up for the challenges the new season brings.

“I definitely am excited for the season and think we have made a lot of progress as a team,” Neuhalfen said. “I think we have adapted well to the fact that a lot of our team from last year graduated, and people have stepped up to fill the roles of those graduates.

“It will be different not playing the teams my teammates and I have played all of high school, but I am excited to play some new competition and maybe start a new rivalry with one of the schools in the LTC.”

Seniors Kinley Canady (MB/DS), Madison Smith (OH/OPP), Lesleigh Maynard (DS) and Neuhalfen all saw significant playing time on last year’s 14-17 squad, which fell in the regional quarterfinals. Senior Landry Hitzler (OPP/DS) is expected to earn a spot on the floor.

McKinley Kruger

Sophomore Libby Endress is being pulled up to the varsity to play a key role as a setter or defensive specialist, Barnett said.

Barnett will also see how seniors Emma Stull (MB) and Bella Birkey (MB) and juniors Emma Musche, Lila Fox, Carly Wiggim, Kloey Trujillo, Ashlyn Maupin, Abby Jamison, Emily Wright, Madison Wetzell and Alivia Zemke all fit into the mix.

“We have a large junior class that have been working hard to make that transition from sophomore ball last year and Libby Endress who will be a sophomore dressing with us to start the season,” Barnett said.

The Storm will open the season at home on Monday, Aug. 26 against Riverdale. They will play five former Three Rivers opponents before marking their debut in Lincoln Trail play on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Wethersfield.