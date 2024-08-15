Putnam County’s Kade Gensini sells grand champion steer for record $110,000

Putnam County’s Kade Gensini sold the grand champion steer at the Governor’s Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair auction for a record $110,000. (This photo is of a steer taken at the McHenry County Fair.) (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Putnam County’s Kade Gensini sold the grand champion steer at the Governor’s Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair auction for a record $110,000.

The annual sale auctions off the best livestock as judged by competitions throughout the fair.

Grand Champion is the highest distinction youth exhibiting livestock in Illinois can earn, and Wednesday, 10 exhibitors took home that title, including Karly Reel, of La Salle County, for Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb.

Gov. JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker took home the Grand Champion Steer for the fifth year in row, donating $105,000 to the purchase. The Grand Champion Steer will be donated to Feeding Illinois and dispersed to food banks across the state.

“These young exhibitors represent the best of the best in Illinois agriculture,” said Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture in a news release. “Earning a spot in the Sale of Champions is the result of a tremendous amount of work – late nights and early mornings in the barn. It’s hard work. To see our youth in agriculture recognized for the effort that they put into these animals is beyond gratifying.”

Grand Champion exhibitors, along with the Reserve Grand Champion exhibitors, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal. The exhibitors use the funds towards their college education or invest it back into projects for next year.

Recognizing the importance of education, CME Group contributed $50,000 to the 2024 Governor’s Sale of Champions to be split into nine scholarships. Beck’s Hybrids provided $20,000 to be split among the grand champions.