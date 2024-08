North 2803rd Road in Ottawa Township will be closed for hot-mix asphalt construction beginning, Monday, Aug. 19. (Shaw Local File Photo)

North 2803rd Road in Ottawa Township will be closed for hot-mix asphalt construction beginning, Monday, Aug. 19.

The La Salle County Highway Department said the project, located at the intersection of County Highway 34 (Dee Bennett Road) north to East 13th Road, is expected to take one week, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.