Mendota museum to host history of Lake Kakusha program

The Mendota Museum and Historical Society will host a talk Thursday, Sept. 5, on the history of one of Mendota’s important local landmarks, Lake Kakusha, presented by Audrey Moreno. (Charles Van Horn)

The Mendota Museum and Historical Society will host a talk Thursday, Sept. 5, on the history of one of Mendota’s important local landmarks, Lake Kakusha, presented by Audrey Moreno.

Moreno will delve into the history of Lake Kakusha and the role it plays in the control of flooding in Mendota. Moreno is a conservation technician and educator for the La Salle County Soil and Water Conservation District and an advocate for environmental education and sustainable agriculture. Moreno’s journey from rural landscapes to sustainable conservation farming and nature-based education exemplifies her dedication to fostering a love for the environment in young and old alike.

This talk will take place 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s new space at 907 Washington St. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved either on the museum’s website or by calling 815-539-3373.