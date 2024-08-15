‘It’s a really tricky issue,’ La Salle County schools grapple with cellphone policy

Mendota High School student Travis Mumm demonstrates how to use the cellphone holder in a classroom Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Students place their phones in these holders during class time. Restrictions on cellphone use in schools have increased in the past year nationally, as some educators see them as distractions to learning and studies indicate the negative impact of social media on youth as phone use rises. In the past year, 10 states including Indiana have passed legislation regarding cellphones in the classroom. (Photo provided by Mendota High School)

When Mendota High School students enter the classroom, they place their cellphones in designated holders rather than keeping them in their lockers.

Like many high schools across the U.S., Mendota High School was faced with concerns about the effects of cellphones on student focus and the learning environment that the instant access created.

Superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh said the school initially required phones to be stored in lockers but transitioned to its new system three years ago because of a few concerns, including theft and safety.

“We had some parents and board members express valid concerns about students not having access to their cellphones in case of an emergency, such as a tornado or an active shooter situation,” Aughenbaugh said.

Calls for restrictions on cellphone use in schools have increased in the past year nationally, as some educators see them as distractions to learning and studies indicate the negative effects of social media on youth as phone use rises.

In a recent study, 77% of schools in the U.S. say they restrict cellphones outside of academic use, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Florida and Indiana legislators have joined a movement to outright ban them from classrooms.

Aughenbaugh said that, like all school policies, the cellphone policy is reviewed annually. Since the new restriction was enforced, feedback from teachers and parents has been generally positive.

Serena High School teacher Austin Cullinan has noticed the challenges that cellphones have presented in his classroom over the years. He said he understands that it’s a complex problem and sees both sides, but he ultimately believes the key to addressing it lies in students exercising self-discipline.

“It’s a really tricky issue, but I think there should be an emphasis on students developing their own self-control skills,” Cullinan said.

He said that based on his experience, cellphones are not only disrupting the education of all students but also mainly affecting those who are already struggling in the classroom.

“In my view, the abuse of phones in class is disproportionately impacting the students who could least afford it academically,” Cullinan said.

In La Salle County, schools are reevaluating their cellphone policies. Although some high schools have adopted a more lenient “out of sight, out of mind” approach that lets students keep their phones on them, others have instituted strict bans requiring students to store phones away during instructional times. Ottawa and Streator high schools are among a group of schools that allow students to bring their cellphones into the classroom, but the phones should be silenced and not become a distraction.

In May, La Salle-Peru High School introduced its new cellphone policy for the 2023-24 school year. Under this policy, all student cellphones must be turned off and stored in their lockers before the start of the school day. In the high school’s first two days of session, 20 phones and a set of earbuds were confiscated.

L-P Principal Ingrid Cushing noted teachers and counselors initially were made aware of the issues surrounding student attention, and the discussion about cellphone use and its effects on focus has been ongoing for years among school staff and educators in general.

“I think we’re all talking about it,” Cushing said. “If you look at the news, lots of school districts are concerned about this issue with students staying focused on what they’re here to do, which is learn.”

Cushing said the decision followed a lengthy review process that included input from various community stakeholders, such as staff and parents, to ensure all perspectives were considered.

“I think we did a really excellent job of including different stakeholders in the process,” Cushing said. “It made this change a lot less challenging for us.”

Cushing acknowledged that although the decision received mostly positive feedback, she understands it remains controversial.

“There’s always going to be people on both sides of the issue,” she said.

Parental concerns, particularly about safety, have shaped the approach to cellphone policies in other local schools.

Brian Philips of Utica, a parent opposed to the ban, believes students should have access to their phones in case of emergency situations.

“While I do not believe they should be used during class, due to school shootings, I think they should at least be [in possession of them],” Philips said in a Shaw survey.

Most parents that answered a survey by Shaw Local News Network supported students keeping their phones on them for safety reasons.

“I’m glad my child can contact me if needed,” said Nicole Vavaroutsos, of Ottawa. “I have taught her not to use it while in class, and that’s my job as a parent. I have yet had any teachers tell me it’s a problem with her, and she’s had one for several years. If there’s an emergency I have a direct line of contact with her, and she has a means of communication if she needs it.”

Although the focus has largely been on managing phone use during school hours, another facet of this issue is the effect of cellphones on students’ well-being beyond their time in school.

Cyberbullying, although less common within school hours, remains a concern among educators and is considered during the evaluation of cellphone policies.

Ottawa High School Superintendent Michael Cushing said that although cyberbullying incidents typically occur outside school, the resulting drama often affects the classroom environment.

“Oftentimes these situations don’t come up during school, they come up outside of school and get brought back in the following day,” Michael Cushing said.

He emphasized that this issue is increasingly prevalent and presents a challenge for educators, as their ability to address these problems are limited outside school hours.

“We’re dealing with this on a regular basis,” Michael Cushing said. “It’s a challenge for us because some of it is beyond our control.”