Streator awards 2 $15,000 downtown facade grants; puts 1 on hold to July 1

The Streator City Council recently approved a pair of downtown facade grants and placed a Bloomington Street facade grant request on hold until July 1.

The City Council approved Jan. 17 up to $15,000 in improvements at 115 E. Main St. The building owners Cindy and Jim O’Connor told the city in their paperwork they hope to open a resale shop in the now vacant space.

The council also approved Jan. 17 up to $15,000 in upgrades at 423 E. Main St. The building houses 50-Yard Line and the request was made by Eric Ratliff.

A final facade grant for $30,000 was approved Jan. 17 for Vette 2 Vette Corvette Salvage Yard, 1109 N. Bloomington St.

At 115 E. Main St., the plan is to install four new second story windows, remove the first floor wood facade and tuckpoint the entire north facade. The project is estimated to cost about $30,400.

Work at 423 E. Main St. is expected to include removal of the existing lower facade siding and installation of brick on the lower facade. The cost is estimated at about $21,800.

Since Vette 2 Vette is outside of the downtown, facade work will have to wait until July 1 before it receives final approval. Downtown facade applications take precedent, according to Streator’s guidelines.

The Bloomington Street project includes tear down of the front canopy and rock veneer on the west facade, tuckpoiting as necessary on the west facade, restoration of the Coca-Cola emblems on the west and south facade, replacement of the original red and white striped canopies over the west facade windows, raplacement of two exterior doors on the west facade and three exterior doors on the south facade with hardware to resemble the original doors, raplacement of five exterior windows on the west facade and 12 exterior windows on the south facade, replacement of the wooden privacy fence, and replacement of the wooden staircase. The project is estimated at $39,325.

Per the rules of the city’s facade grant program, all project plans must seek to renovate building facades to a look consistent with the pre-1950s look of a building.

Each of the projects received a favorable recommendation from the Plan Commission before reaching the City Council.