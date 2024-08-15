2024 BCR Girls Golf Preview: Golfer of the Year Addie Carr returns for Princeton

Coach: David Lind

Top returners: Michaela Noder, so.; Gracie Phillips, so.

Worthy of note: Last year was the first year for Noder and Phillips. The lefty-swinging Noder led the group with an average of 65 and should be the Storm’s No. 1 golfer this fall. “They showed so much improvement by the end of the season and I hope they improve that much this season, too,” Lind said. The Storm have picked up senior newcomers Elizabeth Bowyer and Faith Hanson this fall and Lind is hopeful they can take make similar strides as last year’s duo made. BV will open the season Thursday at Hidden Lake Golf Club vs. LaSalle-Peru.

Bureau Valley's Michaela Noder tees off during the Class 1A Regional golf meet on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Coach: Brandon Crawford

Top returners: Addie Carr, sr.; Halli Peterson, sr.; Reese Reviglio, jr.

Worthy of note: Carr came on strong last year, averaging an area-best 49 per nine holes as the BCR Golfer of the Year and first-team Three Rivers golfer and sectional qualifier. Reviglio averaged a 56 in her first year on the links. Also returning are sophomores Hanna Claiborne and Brinley Kloepping with a trio of newcomers, senior Samantha Woolley, sophomore Taylor Compton and freshman Illyana Jones rounding out the squad. “We return a lot of experience from last year. Our main goal is to be competitive in the conference, but more importantly, staying in the moment and not letting the natural frustrations of the game overpower us. We have to be able to control our emotions and stay present, focusing on one shot at a time,” Crawford said. “We have a group of ladies who worked hard over the summer to get better. The hope is to see that work pay off during the season and show payoff with great individual/team results.” PHS will play its first match on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Wyaton Hills vs. Stark County.

Princeton's Addie Carr lines up a putt at Wyaton Hills Saturday. (Mike Vaughn)

Coach: Rich Cummings

Top returners: Anna Cyrocki, jr.; Mae Haganbau, jr.; Breanna Martinez, jr.;

Worthy of note: The Bruins lost all-area golfer Erin Dove (54.6 average in 2023) but return four golfers who saw action last fall. Cyrocki was second on the team in average at 54.7 and earned a spot on the All-Tri-County Conference team with a 107 at the TCC Tournament. She was also named first-team All-BCR. Cyrocki placed 26th in the Class 1A St. Bede Regional, shooting a 115. Martinez and Haganbau are the only other returners who competed at regionals for the Bruins last year. Cummings said Eden Galvan, the team’s lone freshman last fall, “is hitting the ball much better this summer.” Seniors Andrea Bradner, Violet Lopez and Avery Entrican and freshman Gaby Martinez round out the roster. “We are looking for improvement, to play a simple game and to be competitive,” Cummings said.

St. Bede's Anna Cyrocki tees off during the Class 1A Regional golf meet on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Coach: Mason Kimberly

Top returner: Jamie Valdez, sr.

Worthy of note: Valdez was only golfer on the links for Hall last year, averaging a 60.4. Kimberley said Valdez hopes to drop a few strokes off her average and make a push to qualify for sectionals. Valdez will have company this year as freshman Emma Spayer joins the team.