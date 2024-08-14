Witches on the Water to return to Illinois River near Starved Rock

Paddling for Pets announced its second annual Witches on the Water fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 21, near Starved Rock State Park. (Photo provided by Patricia Walters)

Paddling for Pets announced its second annual Witches on the Water fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 21, near Starved Rock State Park.

This event aims to raise vital supplies and funds for local animal shelters and rescues, promoting a fun-filled day of paddling, contests and fun, according to organizers.

The event is set 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kayak Starved Rock Campground. Activities include a guided paddle through the scenic Illinois River and lilypad fields; costume contest for the best witchy attire; boat decorating contest for the most creative and festive vessels; witches cackle contest for the most spellbinding laugh; scavenger hunt and giveaways; food, drinks, music and a photo booth; and support for a cause.

Paddling for Pets relies on supporters to make a difference in the lives of furry friends in need. Participation and donations will help local animal shelters and rescues continue their vital work, providing essential care and services to animals in need.

“We are thrilled to host our second annual Witches on the Water event, bringing our community together for a fun day on the water while supporting a great cause,” said Carrie Weir, committee chair. “Every paddle stroke and donation makes a difference in the lives of animals in need, and we can’t wait to see the impact we can make together.”

Registration options include bring your own kayak, canoe or paddleboard for $30 (includes life jacket); rent a single kayak for $60 or rent a tandem kayak for $70.

Consider bringing a pet supply donation, such as pet food or treats (not expired, torn, or opened) or bedding or toys.