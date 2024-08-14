Volleyball: Bureau County storylines to watch for in the 2024 volleyball season

Bureau Valley coach Saige Barnett and the Storm will make their debut in the Lincoln Trail Conference this fall after years as a member of the Three Rivers Conference. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The first practices are underway for the 2024 volleyball season in Bureau County. Here are five storylines to watch for the upcoming season.

How will Bureau Valley do in the Lincoln Trail Conference?

The Bureau Valley Storm will have a whole new schedule after leaving the Three Rivers Conference in favor of the Lincoln Trail Conference this school year.

Bureau Valley, which has an enrollment of 319 listed by the IHSA, but projected to drop to 250 soon, will become the second largest school in the Lincoln Trail. The Lincoln Trail has two co-ops for all sports with an average enrollment of 215.

Other teams/co-ops in the league are Abingdon-Avon (269), Annawan (92), West Central (212), Ridgewood (237), Galva (129), Knoxville (328), Monmouth United (246), Princeville (210), ROWVA-Williamsfield (275), Stark County (222) and Wethersfield (143). Ridgewood is the co-op of Cambridge and AlWood.

Annawan is the defending conference champion.

The Storm tied for second place at 6-4 in the Three Rivers East in its last year in the conference, going 14-17 overall.

New coach at St. Bede

Kaitlyn Edgcomb has taken over as the head coach at St. Bede Academy this fall.

A Putnam County graduate, Edgcomb served as Illinois Valley Community College’s coach last year. She directed the Eagles to a 13-9 record after taking over a team that went 4-29 the year before.

She said she was “very grateful for this opportunity,” and hoping to “bring my positive energy into the program and watch the girls progress as the season goes on.”

The Bruins went 13-18-1 a year ago, placing fifth (5-4) in their first year back in the Tri-County Conference.

Edgcomb succeeds Abbi Bosnich, who resigned after four seasons as the Bruins’ head coach.

A Putnam County High School graduate, Edgcomb also played volleyball at IVCC.

Can Princeton get back on top?

Princeton last won a conference championship in 2013 and a regional championship in 2021.

Can it get back to the top this fall?

The Tigresses have gone 28-36-1 (16-17-1 last year) since finishing 29-7-2 and winning a regional title in 2021.

Coach Andy Puck turns to seniors Ellie Harp, Paige Jesse and Karsyn Brucker to help get the Tigresses back on top with the help of juniors Keighley Davis, Camryn Driscoll, Makayla Hecht and Caroline Keutzer.

No BV, Princeton matches scheduled

For the first time in many years, Bureau County volleyball fans will not be treated to a rivalry match between Bureau Valley and Princeton in the regular season.

With the Storm moving to the Lincoln Trail the longtime rivals will not be meeting in nonconference play for the foreseeable future.

The Storm and Tigresses could meet in Rock Falls Tournament and postseason play, but there will not be matches scheduled beyond that.

Can Hall, DePue and LaMoille win more

The Hall volleyball team looks for improvement after an 8-21-2 showing in 2023. They finished 0-10 in Three Rivers East play.

Between them, LaMoille (1-8) and DePue (0-9) won just one match in the Little Ten Conference, that being a Lions’ triumph over the Little Giants.

They trailed Newark (10-0), Earlville (8-2), Serena (7-3), Hinckley-Big Rock (7-3), Hiawatha (6-4), Indian Creek (6-4), Somonauk (5-5), IMSA (3-7) and Leland (2-8) and will have to overcome one of these teams to improve their conference standing.