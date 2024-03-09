Volleyball: Abbi Bosnich resigns as St. Bede coach

St. Bede volleyball coach Abbi Bosnich communicates to her team on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the Academy in Peru. She has resigns after four seasons as head coach and seven years in the program. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

PERU - Abbi Bosnich enjoyed her homecoming at St. Bede Academy coaching volleyball the past seven seasons.

But all homecoming dances must come to an end.

Bosnich has resigned after four seasons as the St. Bede head volleyball coach.

The logistics of traveling from her day job at Princeton High School, where she is the Behavior Interventionist, especially after the birth of her first child, Quimby, 2, has been hard, she said. She often wouldn’t make it in time for the team bus and would have to meet the team at its game site.

“Working at a different school and being able to get there at the right time is hard, especially now that I have a little one at home and not wanting to miss out on her things at home being away at St. Bede. Just seems to be a good time to step back from St. Bede athletics and just see what the future holds,” she said.

“Coaching at St. Bede is super special just being able to coach where I went to school. Hopefully I had the same impact my coach had on me. And being able to coach my cousins, Macy, Lia, Ali and Lily (Bosnich) adds something extra special to that.”

Bosnich led the Bruins to a regional championship in 2021, their first since the 2001 team which she played for. The regional championship came three days after her daughter’s birth.

“Winning a regional is so special. Winning it as a player was special. Melissa (Bosnich), my aunt, was coach and being able to win that with her meant a lot,” she said. “And I never dreamed I would coach at St. Bede, let alone coach the next regional title there. Winning a regional was definitely something I’m beyond thankful for.”

The Bruins went 13-18-1 last fall and 5-4 (fifth) in their first year back in the Tri-County Conference.

Bosnich said St. Bede girls athletics is in a good place and wishes the Bruins continued success.

“When girls can enjoy success and breed winning, I think good things happen,” she said. “St Bede girls athletics have a lot of good things going for them with the state softball team and the state basketball run. So I’m super excited to see where the future goes with the program. I’m hopeful they’ll find a great person to take it over.

In a press release, St. Bede athletic director Michael Armatto said, “We sincerely thank Coach Bosnich for her efforts, dedication and support of all things St. Bede Academy. We wish her and her family the very best in all their future endeavors and thank her as she will always be a member of the SBA Bruin family.”

Bosnich previously was head volleyball coach at Bureau Valley from 2012-2015 (59-64-2) and assistant before that and has been an assistant girls basketball coach at Princeton.