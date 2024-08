Putnam County school district welcomes new staff for 2024-2025 school year

The Putnam County School District is welcoming new staff for the 2024-2025 school year. The new staff are: Monica Frund (PCES fifth grade teacher), Tianna Green (PCPS paraprofessional), Sarah Sadnick (PCJH paraprofessional), Chrissie Dreckman (PCHS English teacher), Linda Smith (PCHS paraprofessional), Elizabeth Bernardoni (PCJH AELOP mentor), Gina Urnikis (PCPS/PCES social worker), Meaghan Dean (PCHS business teacher), Kimberley Katzenbach (PCHS paraprofessional), Tara Lindenmier (PCHS paraprofessional), Jonnelle Smith (PCHS biology teacher), Presley Hatton (PCHS physical education teacher), Josie Kampwerth (PCJH physical education teacher), Garrett Allen (PCES physical education teacher), Hanna Hundley (PCES fourth grade teacher), Rhiley Wallace (PCPS paraprofessional), Jessica Harmon (PCES/PCJH nurse), Debra Coan (PCPS cook), Jodi Peterson (director of Student Services), Colleen Charbonneau (PCPS paraprofessional), John Roemer (kindergarten through eighth grade art teacher) and Janice Holst (PCJH paraprofessional). (Photo provided by Clayton Theisinger)