The Psycho Silo Saloon on U.S. 6 in Langley will host its Bulls, Broncs and Barrels at the Bar, the series finale for the Hangin’ on Tight Tour, on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Gates open at 1 p.m. and showtime is 3 p.m. Cost is $10. Children 5 and younger are admitted for free.

For more details, go to https://www.facebook.com/PsychoSilo