Collin Caputo of Oglesby colors the sidewalk Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in front of the Peru Public Library during the Chalk the Walk event. (Scott Anderson)

Youth helped brighten the area around the Peru Public Library on Tuesday with some sidewalk chalk art. The library hosted its Chalk the Walk event on Tuesday.

Charlie Caputo of Oglesby colors the sidewalk Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in front of the Peru Public Library during the Chalk the Walk event. (Scott Anderson)

