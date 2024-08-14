Ottawa, Marquette alumni gather for ‘Class of 1971 Turns 71′ party

Some of the classmates from the Ottawa High Class of 1971 and the Marquette High Class of 1971 at the picnic birthday party in Naplate. (Photo provided by Dan Eilts)

The Ottawa High Class of 1971 and Marquette High Class of 1971 held a picnic birthday party Saturday at Vittone Park in Naplate.

The theme of the picnic was “The Class of 1971 Turns 71.”

There were more than 100 in attendance with classmates coming from nine states. Chairing the picnic were Juanita Dixon from the Ottawa High Class of 1971 and Lou Anne Carretto from the Marquette High Class of 1971.

The food was provided by Thee Ultimate Party of Ottawa.

The two Class of 1971s donated a total of $705 to the village of Naplate to the park playground equipment fund.