La Salle County Farm Bureau to sell frozen foods for fundraiser

The La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation is offering frozen food meals for a family of four to five people.

Custom BBQ Catering meals are made with fresh ingredients. The frozen meals include 10 family sized dinners for only $195 for Farm Bureau members and $200 for non-members. Each meal comes with heating instructions. The new menu for fall is chicken and biscuits, pulled pork mac and cheese, chicken bacon ranch pasta, ham and beans, smoked pork tenderloin, Swiss steak, pulled pork, chuckwagon beans, Hawaiian chicken and broccoli cheese soup.

All orders are due in the office via check by mail, credit card by phone or Venmo at LaSalleCounty-FarmBureau by Sept. 6. Meal pick up will be 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at the La Salle County Farm Bureau office, 4201 N. Columbus St., Ottawa.

By purchasing these frozen meals, patrons are not only supporting La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation but also buying food that’s easy to prepare. All proceeds will go to the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation Ag in the Classroom programs that provides free hands on agriculture lessons to fourth grade classrooms in La Salle County.