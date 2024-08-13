Write Team: I am GiGi

I am GiGi!

I now have four great grandchildren! Because they already had “grandmas” I decided I would be called GIGi, for Great Grandma.

My children are thoughtful to include me in their activities whenever possible, even when it means out-of-town travel.

I recently met my fourth great grandchild, a little girl named Kinsley, a few weeks ago on a road trip to Kalamazoo, Michigan with Stephanie and Tim.

What a wonderful trip it was! We visited Ashley and Zach in their big, beautiful home. My daughter-in-law’s mother, Mary, was there too, so we celebrated four generations on each side of Kinsley’s family.

Another road trip earlier this year, with my granddaughter, Sarah and her husband, Tien, took me to Springfield, Missouri to visit my son, Dan, and his wife, Ruthe.

Imagine planning a trip with two dogs, two babies – both under three – luggage enough for a week – and then going to get GiGi!

Since it’s a long drive, we stayed at a bed and breakfast twice – once on the way down and once on the way back. One of the B&Bs had a playground next door.

B&Bs today are not like the ones I remember, when there was a hostess present to make meals, show you to your room etc. Today B&B’s are often called “Airbnbs.” Sounds strange – I first thought they might be up in the air somewhere.

You get the whole house, often including the garage, and the cupboards are stocked with basic things you might need. You really feel “at home!”

On to Springfield, Missouri!

Our son, Dan and his wife, Ruthe, have partitioned off a section of the dining room that is called “Gigi’s roo – just for me!

They always offer great hospitality!

We spent a week with them and enjoyed their beautiful yard and trips to the zoo and the Nature Center.

I appreciate the thoughtfulness of my children and I thank them for including me, “Gigi” – in their road trips.

I remember both of my grandmothers and all the good times we had together, but I never had a GiGi!

It’s my newest adventure! I’m so glad I’m still “portable!”

Carole Ledbetter is a former, long-time Write Team member who resides in Ottawa.