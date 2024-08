St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, also known as the “church on the hill,” in Princeton received $1,000 in free will donations from the John Linker organ concert. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The church council decided to split the proceeds between the Bureau County Food Pantry and the Hall Township Food Pantry.