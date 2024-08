Petitions for the office of mayor, city clerk, treasurer and alderperson for first, second, third and fourth wards for the April 1 election will be available beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Peru City Clerk Dave Bartley said. (Shaw Local News Network)

Candidates or their representative may pick up petition packets at the Clerk’s Office, 1901 Fourth St. between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Packets also will be able to be printed from the city of Peru website at www.peru.il.us