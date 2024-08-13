Peru council approves tattoo, body piercing shop

Proprietor Gloria Galindo said her family plans to open Deja Vu Tattoo at 421 Fifth St., Peru. The business, Redline, would relocate to Peru from Mendota, after seven years of licensed tattoo business. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Peru City Council approved a special use permit Monday for a tattoo and body piercing shop to open, following a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The council unanimously approved the special use at 421 Fifth St. in Peru’s highway business district. The council had previously denied a special use permit for the shop in January for 1830 Fourth St.

Tieman said the last time the petition came in front of the council he he spoke in favor of it (one of three council members to vote in favor of the request). He said the city lost a tattoo parlor so it wouldn’t be increasing the number in the city, just allowing a successor.

“They have an established business and this spot has been open for almost a year, it’s been vacant,” he said. “So, I think out of downtown it’s a good location and I welcome them.”

Proprietor Gloria Galindo said her family plans to open Deja Vu Tattoo. The business, Redline, would relocate to Peru from Mendota, after seven years of licensed tattoo business.

Galindo said she hopes to have the business open in six to eight weeks. There will be other artists and a body piercer with years of experience that will bring their individual art form.

“We are excited to be a part of a good community,” she said. “Peru has always been top notch in the community area so, it’s exciting.”