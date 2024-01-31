Peru denies tattoo parlor from opening downtown

The Peru City Council denied a special use permit Monday for a tattoo shop to open downtown, following a recommendation from its Planning and Zoning Commission. (Derek Barichello)

The City Council voted 5-3 to deny the special use for 1830 Fourth St. with aldermen Bob Tieman, Jason Edgcomb and Jeff Ballard voting against the majority in favor of tabling the item for more discussion.

Alderman Mike Sapienza told the council he believes a tattoo business is not what the council had in mind when it bought the building that shares an intersection with the city’s municipal building and passed it on for what he has said has been a successful renovation of the building. The prospective business is within his ward.

Sapienza said he is hopeful for a restaurant or retail space to open there to improve the downtown’s image. He said he is concerned with too many gambling establishments, smoke shops and other businesses that are not attractions to the downtown. He said downtown Peru is looking for something more of what La Salle has established with its unique shops and restaurants.

Proprietor Gloria Galindo told the Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 24 of her family’s plans to open Deja Vu Tattoo. The business would relocate to downtown Peru from Mendota, after seven years of licensed tattoo business there. The business would offer body piercing, something Galindo said is not offered in many places in the Illinois Valley. Its proximity to La Morena Grocery would help the tattoo business, and in turn, Galindo said it would help other adjacent businesses as people waiting for body art may go to neighboring businesses.

The petitioners didn’t speak at Monday’s council meeting.

There are three tattoo artists in Peru and one in La Salle, according to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Tieman asked the council for more time to discuss the special use. He believed the tattoo business would fill a vacancy at the corner lot and was concerned about the city picking and choosing preferred businesses.

Sapienza responded he is not concerned with the city waiting for the right kind of business, because it has invested so much into the lot already. The city also improved a parking lot across from the property, Sapienza said.

TJ Templeton said Jan. 24 the property is marketed as office/technical. One person inquired about the possibility of putting a sub shop there, but that was the only restaurant related inquiry. Passini’s Pizza previously occupied the space. It is listed as office/technical but it is marketed widely, Templeton said.

Alderman Tom Payton said Monday he was open to tabling the discussion, but Sapienza questioned the respect he was receiving pertaining to his ward, citing an example of where he has given respect to his colleagues when it comes to businesses in their wards.

Ultimately, the council concurred with Sapienza.