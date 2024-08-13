La Salle County Clerk’s Office issues permanent vote by mail applications

The La Salle County Clerk’s Office is informing the voters of La Salle County that per statute 10 ILCS 5/19-2.5 the La Salle County Clerk’s Office sent out the mass mailing of the Permanent Vote by Mail Applications on Tuesday, Aug. 13. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

If you would like to permanently vote by mail in all elections, fill out the form including marking which party you would like in a primary election. If you would like to vote in all elections except primary where you have to declare a party, fill out the form without marking a party for the primary. And if you do not want to vote by mail, fill out the form and mark the box that states you do not want to permanently vote by mail. When you mark how you would like to either permanently vote by mail or not permanently vote by mail, return the form to the office of the La Salle County Clerk and you will not receive the form from the La Salle County Clerk’s Office in the future.

Note that there may be other organizations sending these out to voters as well. You may receive more than one form in the mail but only one form needs to be returned to the office of the La Salle County Clerk’s Office.

Feel free to call the La Salle County Clerk’s Office at 815-434-8202 with any questions.