Bureau County Property Transfers: July 16-31, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded July 16-31, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:

July 16

Jeanine Thompson to Dennis and Tina Nink, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 100 in Princeton, $225,000.

Scott Wagner (ex), Nancy Wright (decd) and Rita Zenor (ex) to Gayla Cook, executor deed, Lot 5 in Block 5 in Smith and Stacy’s Addition in Malden, $137,000.

Dawna McHenry and James Sissel, warranty deed, to Alexander and Dominique Cech, warranty deed, part of Lot 14 in Malden, $100,000.

Cheryl and William John to Jeremiah and Lesley Wilson, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Concord Township, $95,000.

July 17

Daniel Pondinas to Kenneth Brown, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 21 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $3,000.

Kenneth and Sharon Bence to James Nickelsen, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Wyanet Township, $28,000.

July 18

Oak Street Properties LLC to Marcelino Millan, warranty deed, Lot 71 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $20,000.

Quinta and William Naffziger to Fred Frosch III and Karen Taylor, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $415,000.

July 19

Jane Hunley to Jay Edlefson, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Manlius Township, $429,030.

July 22

Brian and Lisa Pagano to Joshua Draksler, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 7 and part of Lot 7 in Block 7 in Union Addition in Princeton, $210,000.

Karen and Kevin Fassig to Randall and Tina Toner, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 20 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $130,000.

Marsha and Roger Spevak to Jeremy Mattingly and Makayla Thompson, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 4 and part of Lot 2 in Block 4 in Dover, $105,000.

July 23

Patricia Mallow to Karen Raschke, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $125,000.

July 24

Julie Mautino Messina and Richard Mautino to Jose Aviles, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 6 in Coveny Subdivision in Spring Valley, $230,000.

July 25

Foresman Trust and Ethel Scruggs (tr) to Classic Homes, trustees’ deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $186,490.

Rosemary Yerly (tr) and Rosemary Yerly Trust to Tracy Fousekas, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 6 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $67,000.

Amber and Matthew Norman to Carolyn and Michael Maynard, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Resubdivision - Block 2 - McDonald’s Subdivision in Walnut, $30,000.

July 26

Susan Norton and Barbara Schesser to Kathleen and Terry Pratt, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Neponset Township, $195,000.

Laura White to Nicholas Lamberty, warranty deed, part of Section 1 in Greenville Township, $196,000.

July 29

Alyssa and Tyler Sultze to Victoria and Daniel Winterrose, warranty deed, Lot 27 in Blakely’s Estates Subdivision in Dalzell, $300,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Emmanuel Garcia Mandujano, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Block 6, part of Lot 5 in Block 6 and Lot 6 in Block 6 in Union Addition in Princeton, $126,000.

July 30

Daniel and Dawn Marshall to Jacqueline and Ronnie Maynard, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 in Block 9 and Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Block 9 in Neponset, $55,570.

Kyle Castner to Carri and Howard Bonnie, warranty deed, Lots 4 and 14 in Pinedale First Subdivision in Princeton, $250,000.

Roy Swanberg to Kyle Castner, warranty deed, Lot 320 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $250,000.

July 31

Heather and Jesus Arteaga to Laura Tanner, warranty deed, part of Lot 94 in Princeton, $254,500.

James Hoffman to Kato Medvig, warranty deed, part of Lot 29 in Princeton, $112,500.

Donald and Sandra Elmore to Stephon Low and Rhonda Underwood, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 10 in Block 1 and Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9 in Block 1 in Ingall’s Addition in Dover, $17,000.

Barbara and Howard Wolcott to Nicole Yarrington, warranty deed, Lot 31 and part of Lot 30 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $80,000.

Susan Norton and Barbara Schesser to Peacock Farms LLC, warranty deed, Section 16 in Neponset Township, $390,000.