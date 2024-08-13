2024 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival parade winners announced

The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival announced winning parade participants. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival announced winning parade participants. The parade is viewable online.

Winners by category are:

Commercial

First: Expressions Salon

Second: Scooter’s Coffee of Mendota

Third: Prescott Brothers CDJR of Mendota

Best Use of Sweet Corn

First: Expressions Salon

Second: Mendota Area Senior Services

Third: One Stop Heating and Cooling

Musical

First: Mendota High School

Performance

First: NICOR Gas (Nicorn Drill Team)

Second: Bring Out the Talent

Third: Mendota High School

Organization

First: MHS Cheerleaders

Second: Mendota Area Senior Services

Third: De Colores

Friendship: Sublette

Queen Trophy: Scooters Coffee of Mendota

Grand Marshal’s Choice: GES sound

Antique Farm Tractor

First: Swight Frick

Second: Paul Hamrik

Third: Tina and Carl Kittleson