2024 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival parade winners announced

The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival announced winning parade participants. The parade is viewable online.
Winners by category are:
Commercial
First: Expressions Salon
Second: Scooter’s Coffee of Mendota
Third: Prescott Brothers CDJR of Mendota
Best Use of Sweet Corn
First: Expressions Salon
Second: Mendota Area Senior Services
Third: One Stop Heating and Cooling
Musical
First: Mendota High School
Performance
First: NICOR Gas (Nicorn Drill Team)
Second: Bring Out the Talent
Third: Mendota High School
Organization
First: MHS Cheerleaders
Second: Mendota Area Senior Services
Third: De Colores
Friendship: Sublette
Queen Trophy: Scooters Coffee of Mendota
Grand Marshal’s Choice: GES sound
Antique Farm Tractor
First: Swight Frick
Second: Paul Hamrik
Third: Tina and Carl Kittleson