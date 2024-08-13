2024 BCR girls golf preview: 5 golfers to watch

Princeton's Addie Carr is the returning BCR Girls Golfer of the Year (Scott Anderson)

Addie Carr, Princeton, sr.

In just her second season on the links, Carr was driven last year to claim BCR Golfer of the Year honors with an area-best 49.0 average. She was First Team Three Rivers honors and a sectional qualifier as the sixth individual qualifier out of the Class 1A St. Bede Regional with a 108.

Addie Carr

Anna Cyrocki, St. Bede, jr.

Cyrocki will be looked to step up as the Bruins’ No. 1 golfer after a solid sophomore season, averaging 54.7. She earned a spot on the Tri-County All-Conference Team shooting a 107 at the TCC Tournament. She shot a 115 in the Class 1A St. Bede Regional, placing 26th.

Anna Cyrocki

Michaela Noder, Bureau Valley, so.

Noder averaged a 65 last year as a freshman and should be the Storm’s No. 1 golfer this year.

Michaela Noder (Photo provided by BVHS)

Reese Reviglio, Princeton, jr.

The Tiger rookie averaged a 56 in her first year swinging for the PHS golf team last year.

Reese Reviglio

Jamie Valdez, Hall, sr.

The lone golfer for the Hall girls last year, Valdez averaged a 60.4.