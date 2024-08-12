U.S. Rep. Underwood to host Aug. 17 town hall in La Salle

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will host the final of four town halls at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, in La Salle. (Mark Busch)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will host the final of four town halls at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, in La Salle.

More details will be released by Underwood’s office as the date nears, including the location, which is to be determined.

Underwood said in a news release town hall meetings are an opportunity for her to share updates on her work in Congress on behalf of the community, including legislation she has passed to lower costs for families in the 14th District and the $13 million she secured in Community Project Funding this year. The town halls also are a forum where residents of the 14th District can ask questions and share their perspectives on issues.

“We have held more than 55 town hall meetings since I came to Congress, and I look forward to our summer series every year,” Underwood said in a news release. “Listening to my constituents is one of the most important parts of my job, and understanding your top priorities helps me best represent you in Washington. I hope to see you there.”

Those interested in attending are asked to fill out an online form that can be found on Underwood’s website, underwood.house.gov. Anyone with questions can call Underwood’s office at (630) 549-2190.