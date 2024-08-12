Tiskilwa couple identified as victims of Interstate 80 crash near Peru

A Tiskilwa couple was identified as victims of a crash Sunday on Interstate 80 near mile marker 73, near Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Ronald Hansen, 67, was the driver of a vehicle traveling east on I-80 when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway striking the overpass to Plank Road, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a Monday news release. He died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The female passenger, Theresa Hansen, 66, was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center-Peru where she died, the coroner’s office said.

A forensic investigative autopsy will be conducted Monday, with preliminary results pending. The crash is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit.