One dead, one hospitalized in Interstate 80 crash near Peru

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 on Sunday morning near Peru, according to the Illinois State Police.

The ISP was called to I-80 west of Plank Road at 10:18 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single-vehicle fatal crash.

ISP Sergeant Albert-Lopez said a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle left the roadway and struck the concrete embankment. One person died at the scene and one person was taken to an area hospital, according to the ISP.

All I-80 westbound traffic is being diverted off at Plank Road, Albert-Lopez said, as ISP troopers respond to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

