Ottawa church to host ‘King’s Kids’ event Sept. 4

Harvest Baptist Church, 420 E. Stevenson Road, Ottawa will be starting its King’s Kids Program on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The program will run 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through May 21, except the last Wednesday of the month, in the church fellowship hall.
Participants will sing songs, play games, learn Bible verses and hear a Bible lesson. Flyers Club is for children ages 4 to 5 and King’s Kids is for first grade through sixth grade. Bible memory is dependent on age and reading level.
Each child will have a banner with pin-on buttons that will mark their progress throughout the years. Ribbons and trophies will be awarded at a year-end awards ceremony. Parents are invited to participate.
Parents are asked to bring children to the church by 7 p.m. and pick them up at 8 p.m.
For more information call Pastor Paul Robinson at 815-579-9510.