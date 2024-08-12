Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley to distribute food Aug. 17

Hall Township Food Pantry will distribute food Saturday, Aug. 17, at its 500 N. Terry St., Spring Valley, site to individuals and families in need. (Scott Anderson)

Back-to-school expenses, unemployment and rising food prices have caused financial stress to many families. This project is just another way the food pantry said it can relieve some stress of neighbors in need.

The Davenport, Iowa food bank sends a semi filled with food that has been purchased by Hall Township Food Pantry to distribute to all people in need of groceries. No residency or income restrictions at the mobile, but one person per household will be allowed to shop.

Participants line up on First Street and then will be directed to drive through the pantry barn where trunks will be filled by volunteers. Make certain trunks are clean and empty to accept the bounty. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. Those attending will be asked to sign in, for Feeding America statistics. Thanks to pantry volunteers, the distribution process runs smoothly and quickly, the pantry said in a news release.

If anyone has an abundance of food (such as garden produce) or is willing to donate bottled water contact Jan at the Pantry by calling 815-663-2085.