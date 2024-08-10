Ottawa Elementary District families reminded to complete school registration

Ottawa Elementary District 141 is reminding families to complete registration for the 2024-25 academic year if students have not yet been registered.

In a Tuesday post on the district’s Facebook page, school officials said parents of unregistered students and families new to the district should contact the secretary at their designated campus to make arrangements for registration. For registered students, class assignments will be mailed on Friday, Aug. 9. Students are not placed on a class roster until registration requirements are completed.

Physical exams and proof of immunizations for all incoming kindergarten and sixth graders are due before the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

School will be in session for a half day on Aug. 21 for first through eighth graders. First through sixth grades will be in session 8:20 to 11:30 a.m.; seventh and eighth grades will be in session 8:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Parents of preschoolers or kindergarteners will receive information regarding the first day of school schedule. Preschool and kindergarten students will attend on Aug. 21 for orientation but will not follow the same schedule as other grades. For orientation, parents will need to bring their student to school at their designated times.

District bus service for first through eighth grades begins Aug. 21. Kindergarten students will start riding the bus on Thursday, Aug. 22. Preschool home visits are scheduled on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23. Preschool sessions will begin Monday, Aug. 26.

After the first day of school, the regular schedule for kindergarten through sixth grades will be 8:20 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Seventh and eighth grades will be in session 8:50 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. On Tuesdays, the school start time will remain the same but all grades will dismiss 30 minutes early – dismissal will be at 2:20 p.m. for kindergarten through sixth grade and at 3:10 p.m. for seventh and eighth grade.

For more information, visit the district website at www.oes141.org.