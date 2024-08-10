Marseilles Elementary School to host back-to-school event Aug. 14

Marseilles Elementary School will host a back-to-school event Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the campus, 201 Chicago St., Marseilles. Students can meet their teachers and receive an overview of the curriculum from 1 to 3 p.m. Children also can unpack their backpacks during this session. The classroom meeting will be followed by the district’s Back to School Bash from 3 to 6 p.m.

The first day of school for kindergarten through eighth grade students is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 15. Pre-K classes begin Monday, Aug. 26.