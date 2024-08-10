IVCC Fall Preview to welcome students

Delanie Young of Serena and Marlene Cadena of Wenona give just a tantalizing hint of some of the Illinois Valley Community College gear to be given away during Fall Preview. They’re excited for their classes to begin next week, too, but they’re also looking forward to welcoming and helping students in the Counseling and Admissions departments where they work. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Crystal Credi sees the same anxiety she felt when she started college reflected in the faces that file past her on Illinois Valley Community College’s first day.

Now IVCC’s Dean of Student Success, Credi spends opening day at the college atrium entrance, greeting students with a smile, answering questions or guiding students down the maze of hallways.

“I’ve seen the panic when they arrive,” Credi said. “I’ve seen that look of fear when they don’t know where to go. Even if there’s help available, they don’t want to ask. I want to take some of that anxiety away.”

She’s hoping to put students at ease and take the mystery and the madness out of opening day.

“We want you to know IVCC is here to support you on your educational journey.”

IVCC’s team has refashioned an activity that used to be called New Student Convocation – abbreviating and re-focusing it and giving it a new name. The new Fall Preview is relaxed and untethered from buttoned-down agendas, presentations and panels of previous years.

Drop-ins are encouraged, popcorn and snacks will be available, and games will be set up in the Main Campus Student Life Space. Fall Preview’s intent, though, is deliberate rather than casual.

“We’re hoping to set students up for success before classes start. This is open to new students, returning students, and any who are just anxious as we start. We encourage every student to attend and bring a friend,” Credi said.

Fall Preview opens on Aug. 14 - a day before classes start - on the Oglesby and Ottawa Center campuses. Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Snacks also will be available on the East Campus welding-auto-ag area.

Tables set up on both campuses will feature college resource materials, and the Main Campus resource table will be staffed by representatives of those services.

Volunteers will lead customized tours to classrooms and services. Student government leaders will pass out Student Planners. Students who attend will be eligible for giveaways, such as IVCC gift cards, T-shirts and goodie-bags full of college supplies and gear.

As the semester settles into its routine the following week of Aug. 19, Welcome Week activities continue with a refreshing twist. The resource table remains available, and a popular “Ade” station will be set up in different locations each day. The refreshment stand attracts students to resources where it’s located, serving up lemonade (fall) or cocoa (spring) depending on the season. The activity has been a hit with students.

“They say it makes them feel welcome and helps them feel part of the college community,” Credi said.

Here’s the schedule: