Spring Valley revives commemorative brick program

Grow Spring Valley has been approached to help revive the City Hall fountain plaza commemorative brick program. (Derek Barichello)

Grow has partnered with a supplier that will engrave and ship the bricks, allowing the group to raise funds for various projects throughout Spring Valley.

You can order using the online form linked below (credit card payments are accepted) or pick up a hard copy form at City Hall, 215 N. Greenwood St. Checks should be made payable to Grow Spring Valley.

Standard bricks are priced at $75, while double bricks are available for $125, though the number of double bricks per ordering period will be limited. Orders can be placed twice a year, with the fall deadline on Aug. 30 and the spring deadline on March 30.

Grow Spring Valley gave thanks to Heather Hammitt at Spring Valley City Bank for connecting the group to this project and Julia Messina at NCI Artworks for introducing the group to the brick supplier. Go to Grow Spring Valley’s Facebook page to click on the link to order.