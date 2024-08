Nancy Eurich (right) is directed Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, to her new seat on the La Salle County Board by Chairman Don Jensen and administrative assistant Amanda Myers. Eurich, a retired lab manager, was unanimously appointed to succeed the late Tony Tooley in District 26, one of the Streator districts. (Tom Collins)

The La Salle County Board installed an appointee for the Streator-area seat that was held by the late Tony Tooley.

The board voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Nancy Eurich, a retired lab supervisor for OSF HealthCare with more than 40 years of service.

“Welcome aboard,” Chairman Don Jensen said following her installation.