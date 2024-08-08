OSF adds pediatrician in Ottawa, Streator

Dr. Chukwunonye Ogbuji, known to his patients as Dr. Chuk, will increase access to pediatric care at OSF HealthCare – Medical Group, located at 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, and 111 Spring St., Floor 4, Streator. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)

OSF HealthCare announced the addition of a new pediatric provider to its staff, enhancing services for Ottawa, Streator and the surrounding areas.

Dr. Chukwunonye Ogbuji, known to his patients as Dr. Chuk, will increase access to pediatric care at OSF HealthCare – Medical Group, located at 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, and 111 Spring St., Floor 4, Streator.

Ogbuji received a medical degree from Nnamdi Azikiwe University. He completed his pediatric residency at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo, Texas, and is certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

To schedule an appointment, call the Ottawa office at 815-433-1010 or the Streator office at 815-672-4587.