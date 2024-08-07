Ottawa gives cheers to Friendship Days, eyes make-up date for fishing rodeo

Nora VanDuzer decorates a rock Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, during the Taylor Swift Dance Party in Ottawa. The event was part of Friendship Days. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The Ottawa City Council complimented Tuesday the eight-day Friendship Days festival, which came to a close Sunday with the Taylor Swift Dance Party and an evening gospel concert.

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty and Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut praised the efforts of all the volunteers and businesses that made last week’s Friendship Days a success, one that the latter said had “everything fall together in place” and created something the city “can build on in the future.”

Among the festivities, the city hosted its inaugural Drinkin’ with Lincoln in Washington Square, the La Salle County Cruisers’ put together their annual car show, and the Illinois Valley Building Trades, Illinois Valley Contractor’s Association and the Illinois Valley Labor Management Fund organized their annual Touch a Truck event.

Eichelkraut said he was disappointed to have canceled the Kids Fishing Rodeo because of predicted severe weather that never materialized. He said the event still may be held and he hopes that by the end of this week to have found a suitable day or evening to host it before children return to school.

