Parents of Princeton Elementary School students who missed registration for the 2024-25 school year will have a second chance this week.

Online registration will reopen Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 9. Parents can enroll their children and pay associated fees during this time. Details and instructions to complete registration previously were emailed to families.