Streator man dies from injuries in July 27 crash

A 21-year-old Streator man died from injuries following a July 26 trail motorcycle crash in the city’s downtown. (Tom Sistak)

A 21-year-old Streator man died from injuries following a July 26 trail motorcycle crash in the city’s downtown.

Ian Bauer died the following day at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria as a result of a head injury, according to the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hickory and Bloomington streets at about 9:40 p.m. July 26. Bauer was riding a trail motorcycle, according to Streator police. The Streator Fire Department assisted on the scene and Bauer was taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator, then to Peoria.

The toxicology report still is pending, and the crash still is under investigation, the coroner’s office said.