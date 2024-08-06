Ottawa businesses establish silent auction for fellow owner fighting cancer

Business owners have established a silent auction with the proceeds to benefit Mary Kaye Partridge, a longtime business owner in downtown Ottawa and current co-owner of PersonaliTees, 721 La Salle St. (Photo provided by Mary Kaye Partridge)

The Ottawa business community is rallying around one of its own.

Business owners have established a silent auction with the proceeds to benefit Mary Kaye Partridge, a longtime business owner in downtown Ottawa and current co-owner of PersonaliTees, 721 La Salle St.

Partridge is undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer. According to the Ottawa Downtown Association, 100% of the proceeds will go to providing financial relief for Partridge and her family.

More than 20 Ottawa businesses have donated gift cards and baskets for the cause. The auction is open through Tuesday, Aug. 13. Pickup is at CatsEye, 724 La Salle St.

“We are absolutely flooded with gratitude for all of the businesses and individuals who have donated their time, talent, or treasure to our silent auction benefiting Mary Kaye,” the association posted on its Facebook page.

To view the silent auction, visit https://bit.ly/ODA-Silent-Auction.