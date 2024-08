Oglesby Public Library’s Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, to discuss and adopt the library’s computer, internet and wireless use and safety policy. (Derek Barichello)

This public meeting will be at the library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., Oglesby. For questions or more information, contact the Library Director at 815-883-3619.