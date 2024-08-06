Mendota police garner promising number of candidates to fill vacancy

In a report delivered prior to Monday’s Mendota City Council meeting, Police Chief Tyler Kent estimated there were 20 applicants, more than a dozen of whom tested, and eight were added to the department’s eligibility list. (Shaw Local File photo)

Mendota police no longer have a shortage of candidates.

Police Chief Tyler Kent said the last round of testing yielded a promising crop, which has the city well-positioned to fill its lone vacancy.

In a report delivered prior to Monday’s Mendota City Council meeting, Kent estimated there were 20 applicants, more than a dozen of whom tested, and eight were added to the department’s eligibility list.

“That’s the best it’s been in years,” Kent said approvingly.

Finally, Kent reported the city’s administrative adjudication program is yielding results. Mendota recently joined the cities that let people settle minor legal problems (ordinance violations, for example) at city hall rather than at the La Salle County Courthouse.

Kent said the city’s second session went well. He reported much-improved compliance with nuisance violations.