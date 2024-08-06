Mendota bridge to be replaced spring 2025

The bridge at Fifth Street and Eighth Avenue in Mendota will be replaced early next year.
Monday, the Mendota City Council appropriated $160,000 in Rebuild Illinois Bonds for the bridge repair. The council likewise approved an engineering services agreement with Chamlin & Associates.
Mayor David Boelk warned city residents to watch for a bridge closure announcement in early 2025.
In other matters:
- The city will open bids for the 2024 street program and the Raymond Drive concrete replacement at 10 a.m. Aug. 19
- Ivan Pantoja was hired as full-time employee in the water department starting Aug. 12
- The council tabled action on the proposed solar power project at the water department