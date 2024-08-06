Mendota bridge to be replaced spring 2025

The bridge at Fifth Street and Eighth Avenue in Mendota will be replaced early next year. (Scott Anderson)

The bridge at Fifth Street and Eighth Avenue in Mendota will be replaced early next year.

Monday, the Mendota City Council appropriated $160,000 in Rebuild Illinois Bonds for the bridge repair. The council likewise approved an engineering services agreement with Chamlin & Associates.

Mayor David Boelk warned city residents to watch for a bridge closure announcement in early 2025.

