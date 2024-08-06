August 05, 2024
Mendota bridge to be replaced spring 2025

By Tom Collins

The bridge at Fifth Street and Eighth Avenue in Mendota will be replaced early next year. (Scott Anderson)

Monday, the Mendota City Council appropriated $160,000 in Rebuild Illinois Bonds for the bridge repair. The council likewise approved an engineering services agreement with Chamlin & Associates.

Mayor David Boelk warned city residents to watch for a bridge closure announcement in early 2025.

In other matters:

  • The city will open bids for the 2024 street program and the Raymond Drive concrete replacement at 10 a.m. Aug. 19
  • Ivan Pantoja was hired as full-time employee in the water department starting Aug. 12
  • The council tabled action on the proposed solar power project at the water department
