Bureau County History Center to host 7 events through fall

Velma Gladney, storyteller of the Underground Railroad will give a presentation Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at the Sash Stalter Matson Building, upper level. Gladney will describe the invisible tracks of the Underground Railroad. (Photo provided by Lex Poppens)

The Bureau County History Center announced Monday seven new events for this fall.

“Over the summer, we’ve been planning programs for the county community,” said Lex Poppens, executive director of BCHC. “Because of our member and donor support, we are able to provide a variety of programs at little or no cost to attendees.”

Of the seven events announced, five are free and open to the public.

“We are continuing to reach out to other organizations for collaborative events,” said Poppens. “We continue to collaborate with the Princeton Public Library for speaking events and we are delighted to be working with the Covered Bridge Quilters Guild this year.”

Event subjects range from BCHC Board President, Jim Dunn speaking about congressmen with deep connections in Bureau County to tales of the Underground Railroad, a visit from former First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt played by Leslie Goddard and more.

“Dearly Departed scheduled for Oct. 12 will be an entertaining look at the people represented at the Clark Norris Museum and its artifacts,” added Poppens.

For more information, call 815-875-2184 or visit bureauhistory.org/events.

1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Bureau County’s Other Congressmen, Jim Dunn, speaker; Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. Free. Congressman Owen Lovejoy is a beloved figure in Princeton and Bureau County, so much so that, for more than half a century, his legacy has been celebrated during the Homestead Festival every September. Dunn will present the stories of four other congressmen with deep connections to Bureau County.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17: Listen to your Heirlooms, Carolyn Law, speaker. Princeton Public Library. Free antique appraisal and program co-sponsored with the library. Appraisal items must be dropped off at the library by 10 a.m. on Aug. 17. Listen to Your Heirlooms: This combination lecture/discussion introduces audiences to some basic principles and techniques of material culture research in the context of family heirlooms. Certified personal property appraiser Law will discuss strategies for investigating, preserving and communicating the meaning of family heirlooms using 21-century resources.

5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5: Velma Gladney, Storyteller of the Underground Railroad, Sash Stalter Matson Building, upper level. Co-sponsored with the Covered Bridge Quilters Guild. Admission is $10. Gladney will describe the invisible tracks of the Underground Railroad. She relays details of the secret operations and the many hurdles African Americans faced and illustrate “hidden in plain view” the quilt block codes used in quilts. Tickets are available from the Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild or at the BCHC Office in the Newell Bryant Museum.

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7: History Center Garage Sale, Newell Bryant Museum, 634 S Pleasant St. The history center is cleaning out the closets and garages. Vinyl LPs, household items, books and more will be fore sale. All items sold will support the programs and future events at the Bureau County History Center.

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Leslie Goddard as Eleanor Roosevelt, Prairie Arts Center, free. Award-winning actress and scholar Goddard portrays one of the most fascinating and influential public figures of the twentieth century. An Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Program.

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: Dearly Departed, Society for Anomalous Studies. Admission is $17 for members and $19 for non-members. The BC History Center Campus is more than just the bricks and mortar that it is made of. Join the history center for this look at recorded paranormal events at the Clark Norris Museum. For entertainment only, learn about the many people represented at the Bureau County History Center through artifacts and personal history. Ticket prices do not include service charges.

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Jeanne Schultz Angel, Prairie Arts Center, free. Angel presents a look at the history of universal suffrage in Illinois and throughout the nation. An Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Program.

For more information, visit www.bureauhistory.org/events or call us at 815-875-2184.